Mayor-President introduces ordinance to address Juvenile offender housing concerns

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet has introduced an ordinance addressing housing for juvenile offenders. The proposal, presented during a recent Lafayette Parish Council meeting, allocates $125,000 for the housing and transportation of youth offenders to nearby parishes.

“The situation we have in Lafayette Parish is that the Sheriff’s office has issued a legal opinion that states that housing 17-year-olds in adult facilities is in violation of federal law,” said Rachel Godeaux, chief administrative officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Under the proposal, Mayor Boulet would enter into an agreement with the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to address housing concerns. “We basically have to transfer them either to an adult jail that can handle it or to a facility that has specialized housing for that population,” Godeaux said.

Consuela Gaines, a chapter organizer for Voice of the Experienced, who protested against the new crime bills at the state capitol, expressed concerns about the mayor’s proposal.

“How far are they going to move these young people away from their families?” Gaines asked, highlighting the potential hardships for families of incarcerated minors. “Is it going to be the same as the adult system where they are so many miles from home that it decreases family contact?”

The new agreement suggests that youth offenders could be housed in North Louisiana or nearby parishes with facilities equipped to handle young inmates. Gaines believes better solutions exist, urging state officials to address the housing crisis for youth offenders.