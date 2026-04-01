Mayor-President highlights progress, future plans in State of Lafayette Parish address

LAFAYETTE, La. — Community members packed the Cajundome Convention Center Tuesday for the Lafayette State of the Parish address, where Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet outlined the community’s progress and unveiled plans for future growth.

“Momentum begins with people who believe their community is worth investing in – their time, their energy, their sweat, their love, their tears,” Boulet said, emphasizing that Lafayette’s strength is measured by those who choose to build their lives in the parish.

She pointed to the upcoming Johnston Street Revitalization Initiative as an example of infrastructure investment, noting that the $45 million project is scheduled to begin construction in 2028. “It's about investment that's improving systems and strategically taking down barriers to development,” Boulet said.

Economic indicators, Boulet reported, underline the parish’s momentum. She highlighted that employment reached a record high in 2025, with more than 190,000 jobs across Lafayette Parish. Additionally, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was credited with generating a $2.7 billion impact throughout Acadiana.

“From our small local shops to expanding industries, the momentum in our economy is real and it is growing. And when people choose Lafayette, business follows, investment follows, opportunity follows,” Boulet said.

Safety remains a key priority, Boulet said, reporting that violent crime was down 44 percent parish-wide. “Success in public safety is when we are not only responding to emergencies, but preventing them, so families, businesses, and neighborhoods feel safe and supported every day,” she said.

While celebrating the achievements, Boulet called on the community to keep pushing forward together, emphasizing that challenges must be faced collectively for continued progress. “A strong parish isn't one that never faces challenges. It's one that meets them, overcomes them, and grows stronger because of them,” she said.

The mayor-president closed her remarks with optimism, telling residents that Lafayette Parish’s best days are still ahead.

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