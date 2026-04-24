Mayor-President Boulet speaks out on Baton Rouge mall shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KATC) — Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet is out with a message following the tragic mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge Thursday evening.

Boulet, offering her condolences, saying, in part, the following:

"We are heartbroken by the senseless violence... I've reached out to Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards to offer Lafayette's full support in whatever way we can assist as families as both cities begin to deal with the aftermath of this tragedy."

LAFAYETTE MAYOR REACTION ON MASS SHOOTING

This is a developing story. KATC will continue to update you on the air and online as we get more information as part of our ongoing team coverage.