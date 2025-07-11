Mayor-President announces new veterans commission

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has announced the official formation of the Mayor-President’s Veterans Affairs Commission, a new initiative to strengthen support for veterans and military families across Lafayette Parish.

The announcement was made during a public proclamation at the Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fourth of July celebration in Downtown Lafayette, where inaugural commission members were welcomed on stage in partnership with the Acadiana Veteran Alliance (AVA).

The Veterans Affairs Commission will serve as an advisory body to Lafayette Consolidated Government, offering insight on how to better serve local veterans, improve access to resources, and expand outreach. The Commission will also help guide partnerships and programming to ensure veterans are supported in health, housing, workforce, and community life.

Boulet appointed Andrew T. Ward, CEO of the Acadiana Veteran Alliance and Founder of The Boot, as Chairman of the Commission. A retired member of the Louisiana National Guard, Ward brings deep experience in veteran advocacy and community coordination.

Additional commission members include:



Kevin Breaux, CEO of Joint Force Contracting LLC, Board Member of the Acadiana Veteran Alliance, member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, retired Louisiana National Guard

Becky Guidroz, Chief Warrant Officer Two, Active Guard Reserve, Louisiana Army National Guard

Stephanie Hanks, Commander, American Legion Post 69; honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran

Don Reber, Former State District 4 Commander, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9822; retired U.S. Army

Deron Santiny, Department Commander, Military Order of the Purple Heart; retired U.S. Army

Senator Gerald Boudreaux, non-veteran appointee; Member of the Louisiana Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs

“Our veterans are among our community’s greatest assets—leaders, workers, and neighbors who continue to serve long after their time in uniform,” Boulet said. “This Commission brings together voices who understand firsthand what it means to serve—and who are deeply committed to ensuring that every veteran in our community is supported with dignity, opportunity, and care.”

The Commission’s work will begin immediately, with its first meeting scheduled for later this month. Areas of focus will include veteran wellness, transition support, public engagement, and collaboration with regional and state veteran service providers.

“Our goal is to close the gaps between veterans and the services they’ve earned,” said Chairman Andrew T. Ward. “This partnership with LCG and AVA is a major step forward in making Lafayette a model for how communities support their veterans.”