Mayor Boulet recognizes DiGeorge Syndrome, advocates call for greater awareness

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A recent proclamation in Lafayette is aiming to shine a spotlight on DiGeorge syndrome, a condition that can affect a child’s development from speech to learning. Mayor Monique Boulet held the ceremony to raise awareness for DiGeorge syndrome, also known as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, a genetic disorder that can impact development, learning, and daily life.

Among those attending was Darla Ransonet, who discovered her son had 22q just four weeks after he was born. She has been a strong advocate ever since, saying many families still feel overlooked. “This is huge to bring awareness to all of our kids cause when you say it everybody is like ‘oh what is that?’ You know you don't hear about it but it’s there. We have so many in our community now that are like ok, now they get to meet each other and see what are your struggles, what are your strengths, what can we do for each other how do we build each other up,” Ransonet said. She added, “I started googling things, asking around, we did have to travel because 18 years ago this was even more rare than it is now.”

Louis Harington, who lives with DiGeorge syndrome and is also a vocal advocate, attended the ceremony. “I believe it is a great thing to have, it doesn't matter if you were born different or not. This is the first time we’re doing this and I’m so excited to have everyone to bring the awareness,” he said.

Advocates say public recognition can help connect families, provide resources, and offer support to those living with 22q. The proclamation aims to make the condition more visible, give families a platform to share their stories, and ensure children with DiGeorge syndrome are not left behind.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

