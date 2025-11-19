Mattress donations support Catholic Charities’ rehousing efforts

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Catholic Charities of Acadiana received a new shipment of mattresses this week from Home Furniture to support families transitioning from homelessness to permanent housing.

The mattresses will be used in the organization’s rehousing program, which helps clients move from emergency shelters into stable homes across Acadiana.

Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said the donation meets one of the most essential needs for families rebuilding their lives.

“The bedrock of any housing unit starts with a bed, and that becomes the foundation of someone’s stability,” Broussard said. “This is a gift of great compassion. You’re giving somebody the gift of a really good night’s sleep, especially after having to go through so much.”

The mattresses were delivered Wednesday at the FoodNet Food Bank warehouse in Lafayette and will be distributed to families preparing to move into housing in the coming weeks.