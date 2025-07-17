Marshal Reggie Thomas to host annual drive-thru backpack giveaway in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As families prepare for the upcoming school year, Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas is once again stepping up to help students start strong.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the marshal’s office will host its fifth annual Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at Destiny of Faith Church. The event begins at 8 a.m. and will run while supplies last.

Students who are present in the vehicle will receive clear backpacks filled with school supplies—a gesture aimed at easing the financial burden on families and supporting classroom readiness from day one.

Marshal Thomas and his team say the event is about more than just supplies—it's about showing up for the community and making sure every child has what they need to succeed.

No registration is required. Families are encouraged to arrive early.