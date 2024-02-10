Mardi Gras fun - even in the hospital

Even the tiniest patients of Our Lady of Lourdes got some carnival fun.

On Friday, the Pediatric Mardi Gras Parade was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital for our the patients in the Pediatric Unit and PICU.

Departments dressed up and decorated floats to go around the unit. There also was a special surprise visit from Ragin’ Cajuns Athletes and the Krewe of Rio.

"The goal of the parade is to bring the Mardi Gras experience to children who are sick in our hospital that may not be able to attend parades in their community like other children. Many beads, treats and smiles were delivered," a release from the hospital states.

Here are some photos from the festivities: