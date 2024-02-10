Watch Now
Mardi Gras fun - even in the hospital

Pediatric Mardi Gras Parade at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital
Pediatric Mardi Gras Parade at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital
Posted at 9:08 AM, Feb 10, 2024
Even the tiniest patients of Our Lady of Lourdes got some carnival fun.

On Friday, the Pediatric Mardi Gras Parade was held at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital for our the patients in the Pediatric Unit and PICU.

Departments dressed up and decorated floats to go around the unit. There also was a special surprise visit from Ragin’ Cajuns Athletes and the Krewe of Rio.

"The goal of the parade is to bring the Mardi Gras experience to children who are sick in our hospital that may not be able to attend parades in their community like other children. Many beads, treats and smiles were delivered," a release from the hospital states.

Here are some photos from the festivities:

Nurses dressed up to bring Mardi Gras fun to the patients
Young hospital patient gets into the Mardi Gras spirit
Nurses brought a "float," beads and costumes to cheer their patients
The nurses in Labor and Delivery brought Mardi Gras cheer to their tiny patients
Pediatric patient gets some Mardi Gras fun
Members of the Krewe of Rio visit with a pediatric patient
UL Athletes bring some Mardi Gras fun to pediatric patient

