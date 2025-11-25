Mardi Gas route change sparks debate at Lafayette public meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — A proposed shift in Lafayette’s Mardi Gras parade routes sparked confusion and debate Monday night, drawing a crowd to the Downtown Convention Center for the city’s first public engagement meeting on the 2026 celebration.

The discussion follows an October announcement that next year’s routes would move to Jefferson Street, a change that prompted concern among residents and business owners.

“When we have these issues, when we have these concerns, when we have community engagement — sometimes people take advantage of that and try to create divide," Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux said. "There’s no divide.”

City officials clarified that the new route would not extend past Park Putnam or Park Sans Souci. Some downtown business owners raised financial concerns, including the loss of parking revenue.

“Our parking lot backs up to Johnston and we will lose a lot of money from parking,” one representative said.

Sgt. Benoit of the Lafayette Police Department said the department consulted New Orleans’ special events commander to strengthen public safety planning.

“He was able to come out here, sit down with us, go through everything, evaluate some of our plans,” Benoit said. “We actually went out into the field, we evaluated the old route and the new route.”

Benoit also announced that a practical driving course for float operators will take place at the end of January. Drivers will be required to obtain special LPD-approved cards before steering floats in the parade.

“Rest assured, when it comes to a Mardi Gras parade or a festival — any large event, which Lafayette sees a lot of — public safety is always the top priority for us,” he said.

After presentations and public comments, Councilman Boudreaux — who introduced an ordinance to establish a nine-person Mardi Gras committee — encouraged residents to attend the next meeting.

“There’s an ordinance that’s gonna be considered on the second,” Boudreaux said. “We invite people to come out to that one as well. There’s a lot of moving parts on that — so we’ll see.”