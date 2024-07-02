Man, woman arrested for vehicle fire at Lafayette apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. — Investigators have arrested a man and a woman on arson charges after they set fire to a vehicle at a Lafayette apartment complex.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire at Eagle Run Apartments, located at 810 South College Drive, on Wednesday, June 19, shortly before 1 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found one vehicle fully engulfed in the parking lot. The flames spread to two adjacent vehicles. After the fire was extinguished, three vehicles sustained fire damage.

Lafayette fire investigators determined the vehicle fire was intentionally set. Through a criminal investigation, two people were identified as possible suspects. Arrest warrants were obtained for Judd Guilbeau, 43, and Mariah Janik, 35. Both suspects were booked on one count of Simple Arson and two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, officials report.

The suspects turned themselves in at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Monday night.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the vehicle fires is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Fire Department Investigations Division or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337.232.TIPS (8477).