Man run over by charter bus in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — A man was run over by a bus at around 2 am on Easter Sunday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

On March 31, 2024, just before 2 am, Lafayette Police responded to the City Bus Terminal at 100 Lee Avenue for a report of an unconscious male in the roadway.

Arriving LPD officers found the man lying in the street, and it appeared that a charter bus had run him over.

The bus driver told police that he was turning and saw something on the ground on the side of the road. The driver also told police he did not know he had run over the man until a passenger informed him.

The driver was transported to the Lafayette Police Department where he voluntarily gave a breath sample, which showed zero alcohol.

Several attempts were made to notify a family member of the death, but officers were unsuccessful. The victim's identity will be released upon successful notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.