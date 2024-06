A man is dead after drowning in a retention pond in the 100 block of Lake Edge Drive.

Broussard Police received a call about the drowning just after 12:30 pm on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Officers tell us three men were working in the area and went for a swim in a retention pond, but one never resurfaced. The body was recovered from the pond by the Lafayette Sheriff's Office dive team.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Manuel Gonzalez by the Lafayette Coroner's Office.