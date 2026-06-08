Man convicted in disappearance arrested

A Lafayette man previously arrested in connection with the disappearance of Skye Angers was arrested last week after turning himself in, The Advocate reports.

Joseph Bryant, 32, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on Thursday at approximately 4:02 p.m. on fugitive warrants and is being held without bond, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. He's not in the jail as of Monday, those records show.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to improper disposal of remains back in 2023; The Advocate reports that he pleaded guilty in connection with the 2021 disappearance of Skye Angers, who was pregnant at the time.

Back in 2021, Angers' mother told us that her daughter and her unborn baby were dead.

Court records show Bryant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison, but was granted a $25,000 bond while he appealed that sentence. He did not show up for several court hearings after that, and fugitive warrants were issued for his arrest.

Those are the warrants he was booked on, records show. On Monday, prosecutors appeared in court in the case, records show. A hearing was set for Friday to consider a pending Motion to Reconsider Sentence. Bryant was not in court and no lawyer appeared to represent him, records show.