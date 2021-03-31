Family: Missing pregnant woman, her unborn baby are dead

There is new information in the search for a missing pregnant woman in Lafayette.

Skye Angers' mother shared the news in a post on Facebook Tuesday night, which KATC received permission to share. The post reads in part, "It has been confirmed that my daughter, Skye and her unborn baby are dead." Her mother adds that Skye's body was dumped, but hasn't been located.

KATC spoke with Skye's mother on the phone Tuesday night about the post, and she said the family is appealing to anyone who might know anything to call the Lafayette Police Department.

We reached out to LPD about the post, who told us there is no update at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Skye was last seen on January 4, 2021.

