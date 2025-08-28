Man arrested in Lafayette shooting that injured a 6-year-old

LAFAYETTE, La. — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in Lafayette over the weekend.

Daylon Andrus was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder related to a shooting incident that occurred on August 24.

The Lafayette Police Department announced the arrest in an update released Wednesday evening.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities said any additional findings will be provided through updated press releases.

