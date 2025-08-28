Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Man arrested in Lafayette shooting that injured a 6-year-old

Daylon Andrus booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on attempted second-degree murder charge following weekend shooting incident.
Lafayette Police
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police
Posted
and last updated

LAFAYETTE, La. — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in Lafayette over the weekend.

Daylon Andrus was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder related to a shooting incident that occurred on August 24.

The Lafayette Police Department announced the arrest in an update released Wednesday evening.

The incident remains under investigation, and authorities said any additional findings will be provided through updated press releases.

Previous story:
https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/shooting-at-vigil-for-gun-violence-victim-critically-injures-young-girl

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.