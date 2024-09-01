Major vehicle crash in Lafayette; one dead

Watch Now
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a major vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at the intersection of Surrey and Twelfth Streets. One person died as a result of the crash.

Investigators from the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit are on the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing, officials report.

Traffic delays are expected in the area. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

