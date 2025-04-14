Major development in North Lafayette could spark economic growth

LAFAYETTE, La. — A major business development is underway in North Lafayette — but the big question on the minds of neighbors is whether this construction could bring a wave of new businesses to the area.

"We need something closer to the homefront for our kids to do and to shop," said Ashley Mack, a local resident.

With the construction of Buc-ee’s officially underway, some believe that the new location could boost both people and revenue in the area.

“I definitely think that Buc-ee’s is going to stimulate additional business growth, particularly in the area immediately around Buc-ee’s,” said Andre Breaux, Vice President of Policy & Strategic Initiatives at One Acadiana.

“It’s becoming more and more of a destination. It already was a destination with all the retail establishments in that shopping area at I-10 and Louisiana Avenue, but Buc-ee’s will bring even more travelers. And the renovation of Brown Park could bring recreational travelers,” Breaux said.

With Buc-ee’s, the newly renovated Brown Park, and even a new Starbucks, which will be built at the former Capital One building, Breaux said these investments could pave the way for additional businesses to move in.

“It’s a gateway into Lafayette, and it’s easily accessible from anywhere in the region. So that area with all the investments going in, its going to be more and more attractive for other businesses to invest in,” Breaux added.

Local excitement for Buc-ee’s is already building.

“We’re excited — especially Buc-ee’s. That’s one thing we were always looking forward to when going to Texas. Now we have one on our homefront," says Mack.

“I think bringing those tax dollars over here gives us something right in our backyard,” Mack told KATC. “It opens up job opportunities in the area for those who can’t travel on the south side for jobs or work. It will give them an opportunity to go right up the road and maybe find work. So growing business in this area? Absolutely 100%, it's going to be positive for the community.”

Buc-ee’s is expected to open by the middle of next year.

