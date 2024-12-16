Major crash involving stolen school bus

LAFAYETTE, La. — A major vehicle crash took place on the 1900 block of Pinhook Road.

The crash involved a school bus that had been stolen by a man who escaped while being transported to a mental health facility.

The 26-year-old man from Opelousas stole the unoccupied bus and drove recklessly into oncoming traffic, causing a crash involving four vehicles, according to Lafayette Police Department.

Police said several people were moderately injured in the crash.

The man ran from the scene and stole a truck belonging to a bystander who had stopped to help with the crash.

Police tracked the truck to the Rayne area, where the man was apprehended.

The man could be facing multiple charges related to the incident.

We will update this story with more details as they emerge.

