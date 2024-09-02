Major crash turns fatal, Walker Rd. reopens

UPDATE - Two people were injured and one person died after a crash on Walker Road early Monday.

Lafayette Police say the vehicle they were riding in was eastbound on the road when hit left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.

Three occupants were transported to a local hospital. Two are listed in stable condition with minor injuries, and the third died as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.

No identities are being released at this time.

As of 8:43 a.m. Monday, police are reporting Walker Rd. has reopened.

ORIGINAL - Lafayette Police are reporting the closure of Walker Rd. near Huval St. following a major crash happening early this morning in the 800 block of Walker Rd.

Officers say the preliminary investigation shows a single vehicle struck a utility pole, causing that vehicle to overturn with one person in it.

That person is now listed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to police.

Investigators are on the scene as the investigation continues. Drivers are advised to use University Ave. or W. Willow St. as an alternate route through the area.

KATC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

