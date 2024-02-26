LUS to hold public meetings on Bonin Redevelopment Project

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) will host the first of two public open houses this evening to discuss the Bonin Redevelopment Project.

Plans will be presented to demolish, remove and replace the Louis "Doc" Bonin Generating Station with a more modern, energy-efficient plant and operations center.

LUS plans to build a new power plant at the existing Bonin operations center because of the anticipated future loss of power from the Rodemacher Power Station Unit 2 (RPS2) near Boyce, according to LUS officials. The new plant would provide a local source of power for the city of Lafayette.

Meetings are scheduled for Monday, February 26 from 6 to 7:30 pm at the Main Library and Wednesday, February 28 from 6 to 7:30 pm at the South Regional Library.

All are welcome to attend, as public comment will be open to discuss the proposed eight-dollar monthly rate increase to fund the project, which may begin come November 20-25.

Click here for more information on the project.

For event registration, please visit:

Main Library

301 W Congress St

301 W Congress St Monday, February 26, 2024

6-7:30 pm

https://LUS-Meeting-February26.eventbrite.com