LUS plans testing for fire hydrants next week

Beginning Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29, Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) and its contractors will be performing fire hydrant testing, causing intermittent road closures throughout the City of Lafayette.

The Fire Department may be present in the testing areas to lend assistance for safety and traffic control.

"We ask for your patience during this time. For your protection, please remain at a safe distance while the fire hydrant tests are being performed," an LUS statement reads.

For testing locations, visit the LUS Outage & Events Map: