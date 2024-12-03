LUS Fiber's Santa Hotline is back for Christmas cheer

LAFAYETTE, La. — The LUS Fiber Santa Hotline is back. Children and parents can call and leave messages for Santa Claus.

"We're beyond excited to announce that the Santa Hotline is officially live!" said Michael D. Soileau, the Director of LUS Fiber. "It's a magical, merry, and oh-so-easy way for kids to chat with Santa Claus."

Dial 337-534-GIFT (337-534-4438) to hear Santa's jolly voice. You can then share your Christmas wishes with him directly—you can even leave a shout-out for Santa’s reindeer.

Parents, this is your chance to help Santa with his naughty and nice list by sharing all the good (and maybe a little naughty) things your little ones have done this year.

The hotline is open through Christmas Day.