LUS Fiber to relocate headquarters to downtown Lemoine building

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and LUS Fiber announce LUS Fiber’s move into the Lemoine Building, located at 214 Jefferson Street, as part of its ongoing investment in Downtown Lafayette and strategic commitment to growth, according to an LCG spokesperson. The company will lease two floors with open floor plans and offices ideally suited for its tech-driven operations. This move, led by Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet and LUS Fiber Director, Michael D. Soileau, represents a significant shift for LUS Fiber, centralizing its operations and bringing the company directly into the heart of Lafayette’s business district.

“This new space represents a significant step forward for LUS Fiber,” said Michael D. Soileau, Director of LUS Fiber. “By consolidating three locations into one, we foster an environment that promotes collaboration and innovation, allowing us to serve our customers better and meet the demands of our growing workforce.”

The move places LUS Fiber at the epicenter of economic development in Lafayette, providing ease of access to the Lafayette International Center, the Downtown Development Authority, One Acadiana, as well as Opportunity Machine, which supports early-stage technology companies, the spokesperson stated. The relocation underscores LCG’s commitment to fostering business growth and positioning Lafayette as a hub for technological advancement.

"Being at the core of downtown is more than just a prime location—it’s about making a lasting impact,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “LUS Fiber’s move improves access for customers, attracts top talent, and brings cutting-edge technology and innovation to the heart of Lafayette. This shift energizes our downtown and reinforces our commitment to building a thriving, connected

community with more opportunities for businesses, employees, and residents alike.”

With nearly 24,000 square feet of space, the new office will accommodate the current 85 employees while allowing for continued growth, fostering collaboration and cohesion with the team. This move enhances public accessibility and visibility, with utility service payments available at the new location. This relocation also brings efficiency gains with a projected 15% savings in per-square-foot costs.

LEMOINE CEO, Leonard “Lenny” Lemoine, echoed sentiments stating, “LUS Fiber is a fantastic addition to our downtown community. Their presence in such a prominent location not only showcases local innovation but also strengthens our tech landscape here in Lafayette.”

LUS Fiber expects to transition to the Lemoine Building in late spring/early summer, with more details on the timeline to be shared soon.