Lunar New Year celebration in Lafayette highlights 'Year of the Horse'

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — While Acadiana ushered in the season with Mardi Gras parades and the start of Lent, another cultural celebration was also underway.

Saturday, the Lafayette Chinese American Association (LCAA) hosted its belated Lunar New Year celebration in Lafayette, giving the community a chance to learn more about the Year of the Horse.

“It’s my first time here,” one attendee said. “I’m so surprised that there’s a big Chinese community and everybody is committed to this.”

The Lunar New Year began Feb. 17 and, in 2026, marks the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac.

“In Chinese, we have a saying,” said association President Belinda Xhou.

Xhou said the Year of the Horse symbolizes energy, perseverance and bold strides toward success.

“You can cross all the difficulty, cross the mountain, cross the river,” she said. “February 17, Chinese Lunar New Year, this year is exactly Lent with Mardi Gras—same date—so it’s a lot of party going on.”

Lafayette’s celebration featured a traditional Chinese feast, cultural dance performances, a fashion show and traditional costume presentations.

Crystal, who attended her first Lunar New Year celebration in Lafayette, shared the meaning of her Chinese name, Xiazhang.

“‘Xia’ means ‘the red cloud’—in the morning when the sun goes up, in the afternoon when the sun goes down—the red cloud. That’s me,” she said.

She also offered a phrase to carry into 2026, sharing another expression in Mandarin that means, “When the horse arrives, you are successful.”

The 15-day Lunar New Year celebration concludes Tuesday, March 3.