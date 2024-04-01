LSP investigating Lafayette officer-involved shooting

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday on South Orange Street.

The Lafayette Police Department asked LSP to investigate the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block of South Orange.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were harmed during this incident. Additional details will be released when available, State Police say.

Anyone with information and/or pictures or video can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm [dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov] or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.