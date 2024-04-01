Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

LSP investigating Lafayette officer-involved shooting

Police investigating shooting on Walker Road in Lafayette
KATC photo
Lafayette Police Department
Police investigating shooting on Walker Road in Lafayette
Posted at 7:23 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 09:37:17-04

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday on South Orange Street.

The Lafayette Police Department asked LSP to investigate the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block of South Orange.

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were harmed during this incident. Additional details will be released when available, State Police say.

Anyone with information and/or pictures or video can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm [dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov] or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.