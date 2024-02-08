LPTFA is looking for a new executive director

The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority has announced a search for a new Executive Director.

The LPTFA's most recent ED, Kevin Blanchard, recently took the job of running the Downtown Development Authority.

Here's the LPTFA's announcement:

The LPTFA was formed in 1979 with the express purpose of benefiting the City of Lafayette. The organization is self-funded from revenues generated from its investments, all of which have a public purpose. Besides its real estate investments, the LPTFA has helped fund public ventures like the purchase of the old Federal Building, initial seed funding for Moncus Park, the Rosa Parks Multi-Modal Transportation Center, and the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LPTFA) invites applications for the position of Executive Director. This is an exceptional opportunity for a dynamic and dedicated leader to contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of the City of Lafayette. The LPTFA, renowned for its diverse finance-related programs and community involvement, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and providing economic value to its citizens by investing in projects, programs, and partnerships that address the community's most pressing needs.

For more information please go to www.lptfa.org . Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and three letters of recommendation to directorsearch@lptfa.org . The deadline for applications is February 29, 2024.

Please note that applicant information may be subject to public disclosure under state law.