LPSS releases renderings of new school

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) released renderings of the new school to be built on the current JW Faulk Elementary property.

Paul Breaux Middle School, J.W. Faulk Elementary and Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary will be merged under one roof.

After the September vote on merging the schools, District 3 board member Josh Edmond said, “This is a decision decades in the making."

Read more from Developing Lafayette by clicking here.

Related stories:

Lafayette Parish School Board unanimously votes to consolidate three schools

