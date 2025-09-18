Lafayette Parish School Board votes to consolidate three schools

UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish School Board voted Thursday evening to consolidate three schools onto one campus.

Board members voted 9-0 to consolidate Paul Breaux Middle School, J.W. Faulk Elementary School, and Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary School onto a new campus to be built on the current site of J.W. Faulk Elementary School.

Various stakeholders from across north Lafayette expressed the need for a new school on that side of the city.

Paul Breaux Middle School's principal told board members that the current building is old and deplorable condition, saying teachers and students face daily challenges and that school leaders were "trying to mask what they can, but it's not enough."

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lafayette Parish School Board could take action tonight to consolidate three schools onto one campus.

Board members tonight are expected to hear a proposal to build a new K-8 facility on the current campus of J.W. Faulk Elementary School.

Once that construction is finished, J.W. Faulk, Dr. Raphael Baranco Elementary School, and Paul Breaux Middle School would merge onto that campus.

