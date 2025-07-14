LPSS now accepting applications for Superintendent’s Advisory Panel

The Lafayette Parish School System is now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 Superintendent’s Advisory Panel.

This panel brings together a mix of voices—parents, educators, business owners, elected officials, and community members —all working toward one goal of making Lafayette Parish schools even better for every student, according to a spokesperson for LPSS.

“We know that the best ideas don’t always come from behind a desk,” said Superintendent Francis Touchet. “This panel gives our community a seat at the table so we can move forward together—with purpose and unity.”

Here’s How It Works:

The panel meets once every three months on a Wednesday.

The first meeting will be in September 2025.

You’ll collaborate with our Teacher Advisory Panel (made up of teachers from all grade levels) and principal reps from elementary, middle, and high school.

Who Should Apply?

✔️ Parents and guardians of LPSS students

✔️ Business and community leaders

✔️ Future educators

✔️ Elected or civic leaders

✔️ Anyone who believes in the power of public education

How to Apply

It’s easy—just fill out the application form here.