LPSS now accepting applications for Superintendent’s Advisory Panel

The Lafayette Parish School System is now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 Superintendent’s Advisory Panel.
This panel brings together a mix of voices—parents, educators, business owners, elected officials, and community members —all working toward one goal of making Lafayette Parish schools even better for every student, according to a spokesperson for LPSS.
“We know that the best ideas don’t always come from behind a desk,” said Superintendent Francis Touchet. “This panel gives our community a seat at the table so we can move forward together—with purpose and unity.”
Here’s How It Works:
- The panel meets once every three months on a Wednesday.
- The first meeting will be in September 2025.
- You’ll collaborate with our Teacher Advisory Panel (made up of teachers from all grade levels) and principal reps from elementary, middle, and high school.
Who Should Apply?
- ✔️ Parents and guardians of LPSS students
- ✔️ Business and community leaders
- ✔️ Future educators
- ✔️ Elected or civic leaders
- ✔️ Anyone who believes in the power of public education
How to Apply
It’s easy—just fill out the application form here.