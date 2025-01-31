LPSS: No ICE raids at local schools

The rumors are specific and surprisingly consistent: ICE agents going into Lafayette Parish schools attended by students who are learning the English language, those same agents manipulating children into calling their parents so they can be arrested, too.

But we've checked with the Lafayette Police Department, as well as the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, which handles the school officer program, and no such incidents have happened.

Also, the Lafayette Parish School System sent this statement out to parents:

Dear LPSS Families, we understand the concerns some of our families may have regarding reports about US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents appearing at schools. After direct communication with law enforcement, LPSS has learned that ICE has not visited any schools in Lafayette Parish.

While LPSS is subject to and will comply with all federal and state laws and regulations, our top priority is to educate and support all students, regardless of their immigration status or background. Every child deserves to feel safe, valued and able to learn without fear or judgment.

We are committed to protecting the privacy of our students and families - immigration status is not information we collect or disclose. Any inquiries from outside agencies are directed to school princpals, who have received guidance on how to handle such situations.

We firmly believe that the best place for students is in the classroom, where thye can learn and thrive in a stable and welcoming environment. We engourage our families to contact your child's principal if you have any questions or concerns.