LPSS meetings start today, large turnout expected amid school closure proposals

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The first LPSS District Optimization community meeting is expected to draw crowds as parents oppose several recommendations within the Lafayette Parish School District.

If approved by the school board, the recommendations could lead to the closure of seven schools and other significant changes.

The proposals could impact over 3,000 students across Lafayette Parish schools.

LPPS states that the district optimization is part of their efforts to operate more efficiently and save taxpayer dollars.

However, parents argue that the proposals are wide-ranging, could negatively impact students' learning, and lack transparency in the process.

Parents and alumni have expressed their frustration over the proposed closures via social media.

Meanwhile, parents at Comeaux High School have launched a petition to keep that school open, as it is one of the seven schools slated for closure.

Tonight’s meeting will take place at Northside High School at 6 PM. Another round of meetings is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, at the following locations:

October 29 at 6 PM at Acadiana High

October 29 at 6 PM at Southside High

To read more on the recommendations and the report, clickhere.