LPSS issues statement following arrest at football game

The Lafayette Parish School System issued a press release Friday morning after a person was stopped at a football game with a gun.

According to the release, the system's weapons detection system alerted officials that a person trying to enter the Southside High vs. Madison Prep football game at the Comeaux High Football Stadium.

Lafayette Police arrested Ethan Lundberg, 19, of Lafayette. He was booked with one count possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

Police say they were working security at the football game Thursday night 6:30 p.m. when the weapons detector went off when Lundberg tried to enter the event.

Police said no one was injured, but this should be a reminder that no weapons are allowed on school campuses.

LPSS officials say their safety measures include weapons detection systems at key entry points; school resources officers at each campus; secure entry vestibules to control access; and fenced-in facilities.