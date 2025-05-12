LPSS investigates year-old video of alleged misconduct

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School System conducted an investigation after being made aware of a video allegedly showing school officials using physical force on a student.

The video, which is a year old, came to the attention of LPSS recently. They began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the video.

One individual resigned on Monday morning. The school system has not disclosed the identities of those involved.

KATC saw the video, showing one person sitting on a student while another comes up behind them and slaps the back of the student's head as they walk by.

Francis Touchet, Superintendent of LPSS, stated that they will take any necessary action, including terminating any employee who treats a student badly.

KATC will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.