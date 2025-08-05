LPSS hosts Signing Day to welcome new resident teachers into the classroom

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette Parish School System officially welcomed its newest group of resident teachers Tuesday during a special Signing Day celebration.

Held at the LPSS Central Office, the event marked the formal commitment of nearly 30 college students who will complete a yearlong residency in Lafayette schools during the 2025–26 academic year. In return, each participant will receive a $10,000 stipend and agree to teach in the district for at least two years following graduation.

The Resident Teacher program was approved by the Lafayette Parish School Board in March 2024 as part of a broader strategy to recruit and retain qualified educators.

Officials say the initiative is already making an impact. Thirty-six resident teachers from the previous school year have accepted full-time positions with LPSS ahead of the new academic year.

The program aims to strengthen the local teacher pipeline by offering financial support and early classroom experience to aspiring educators.