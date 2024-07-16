LPSS announces new bus routes

LPSS officials announce new bus routes

Lafayette Parish School System revealed new bus routes to come at the start of the 2024/2025 school year. Parents are advised to verify new routes and pick-up locations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Lafayette Parish School System has announced new bus routes for students of the 2024/2025 school year. The new routes are meant to address the shift in programs and attendance at several schools.

According to Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS), students enrolled in the gifted program will now have bus service. Students enrolled in the immersion program at Scott Middle School will now be picked up at a satellite location.

“At the end of the last school year, we had dealt with some changes regarding program changes. The gifted program has moved away from Paul Breaux Middle School and went to Edgar Martin, and the immersion program has left Paul Breaux and went to Scott Middle. It did cause some changes with routes,” said Ross Cloteaux, Transportation Operations Manager for LPSS.

You can view the new bus routes and bus driver information here.

Meanwhile, LPSS confirmed that school buses in Lafayette Parish will be outfitted with air conditioning at the start of the new school year as part of a $2 million dollar investment by LPSS.

Cloteaux notes that 115 buses have already been outfitted out of LPSS’s 240 fleet.

“We want our kids to be transported in a cool environment as well as safety. In the beginning, last year, a lot of the big heat waves knocked out a lot of people. We look forward to having your little ones get off the bus without being all red, and sweaty and jus exhausted from the heat,” said Cloteaux.

Tracy Wirtz, communications and public relations specialist for LPSS, said that LPSS is working on outfitting an additional 42 buses in time for the new school year.

Parents are encouraged to visit the LPSS website to verify the new school routes.