LPSO on scene of off-campus incident involving school officer

UPDATE: LPSO officials say their investigation is ongoing, but they now are releasing that a deputy sustained life-threatening injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot. The investigation is underway in the 200 block of W. Convent Street. The deputy has been transported to a local medical facility. No further information is available at this time.

Earlier Wednesday, LPSO deputies say Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators were currently on-scene in the vicinity of First Baptist Christian School in reference to an off-campus incident involving a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer.

No students, faculty or staff were involved or injured during the incident. There is no ongoing threat to the school or the public. Further details will be provided as the investigation develops.