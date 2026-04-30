LPSB sets executive session to discuss Comeaux suit

The Lafayette Parish School Board has called a special meeting to discuss the pending lawsuit against them over the way they voted to close Comeaux High School.

After hours of testimony yesterday, a district judge recessed a trial in the suit to give the parties a chance to come up with a settlement. If they can't, the trial resumes next week.

The board will meet in special session on May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the school system office, 202 Rue Iberville Lafayette, LA 70508, to discuss the pending litigation in executive session.

It's the only item on the agenda:

"Discussion and/or action in the matter entitled: Suzanne LaJaunie, et al. v Lafayette Parish School Board, et al, Suit No. C20261673, Div. B, 15th Judicial District Court, Parish of Lafayette. Request to enter into executive session, pursuant to La. R.S. 42:17(A)(2), to discuss the status and strategy in the matter entitled: Suzanne LaJaunie, et al. v Lafayette Parish School Board, et al, Suit No. C20261673, Div. B, 15th Judicial District Court, Parish of Lafayette."

Executive session means the board will discuss the item behind closed doors. Discussion of pending litigation is a legal reason for an executive session under Louisiana's public records law. The law does prohibit any vote from being taken in executive session, but a discussion is permitted.

To read our story about the hearing on Wednesday, click here.