LPSB meets in special session tonight

The Lafayette Parish School Board has a special meeting tonight, with a heavy agenda.

To read the full agenda for yourself, scroll down. If you want to see any back up materials, click here. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the board meeting room at 202 Rue Iberville, Lafayette, LA 70508

On the agenda are several items related to the board's March decision to close Comeaux High, an action halted by a district judge this week in response to a lawsuit by a constituent.

The board is slated to consider rescinding their vote to close the school and to consider revisions to the rule that the constituent cited in her lawsuit. The rule sets out a procedure for the board to follow when they want to close a school.

Earlier this week, a judge halted the closure until a trial can be held later this month on issues related to that rule and public meeting concerns raised by the lawsuit. To read our story about it, click here.

The board also will consider calling an election to replace Chad Desormeaux, a board member who resigned recently after being arrested for shoplifting, and to appoint someone to temporarily fill his seat until the election can be held.

On Thursday, the board is slated to consider calling a public hearing on the closure of Comeaux, which would be held on April 23 starting at 3 p.m. To see Thursday's agenda, click here. The trial on the lawsuit is set for April 29.

Here's the agenda: