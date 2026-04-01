Board member accused of shoplifting has resigned

Chad Desormeaux, the Lafayette Parish School Board Member representing District 2, has submitted his resignation to the Louisiana Secretary of State, effective immediately, LPSS officials say.

"In accordance with Louisiana law, when an elected official is unable to fulfill their term and 12 months or more remain, a special election must be held to fill the vacancy. In the coming weeks, the Lafayette Parish School Board will appoint a qualified resident of the district to serve in the interim until the election is held," a statement says.

Additional information regarding the timeline and next steps will be shared as it becomes available, the release states.

We reached out to the Secretary of State to see if they had received the resignation; it's not official until they do. A spokesman said they hadn't received it yet.

We also reached out to Desormeaux when we first heard about this earlier on Wednesday, and he answered his cell phone. When our journalist identified himself and asked about the reported resignation, Desormeaux said "hello?" repeatedly and then hung up.

Here's our first story about this: https://www.katc.com/lafayette-parish/lafayette-school-board-member-cited-for-shoplifting

