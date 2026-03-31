Lafayette School Board member cited for shoplifting

Carencro Police have confirmed that they cited a Lafayette Parish School Board member for shoplifting.

Chad Desormeaux, who represents District 2 on the school board, was cited for a misdemeanor, said Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

Police were called to the Super 1 in Carencro about someone who stole some items from the store, Anderson said. Store employees showed officers a video of a man at the self-checkout who bagged multiple items but only scanned and paid for two of them, he said.

The officers went to Desormeaux's home to question him, where he allegedly admitted to the theft. He was issued a misdemeanor summons on a charge of misdemeanor theft.

Anderson said he believes the items were grocery items.

The chief also said that all people accused of misdemeanor theft are issued summonses; they aren't booked into jail because there's no room for misdemeanor offenders.

Misdemeanor theft means that the items stolen were worth less than $500, he said.

We've reached out to Desormeaux and will update this story as soon as we hear back.

We did hear from LPSS, here's their statement:

"The Lafayette Parish School System is aware of reports involving a member of the Lafayette Parish School Board. This matter does not involve the individual’s role or responsibilities as an elected board member, and it did not occur in connection with any school system business. As this is a personal legal matter, we will not comment further."