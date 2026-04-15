LPSB chooses interim board representative for District 2

LAFAYETTE, La. — Ted Davidson was chosen as an interim board member to represent District Two in the Lafayette Parish School Board.

Davidson will temporarily fill the position until a special election to choose a new board member to represent the district permanently. The position was left vacant after Chad Desormeaux resigned following several shoplifting allegations. You can read more about that here.

The appointment was made during a school board meeting Wednesday evening. The board will also discuss and take action to call the special election for a permanent replacement.

KATC crew members at the meeting said the decision to appoint Davidson was met with reaction from the audience, some even walking out of the meeting.

We will provide more updates on the special election decision, as well as decisions being made during the meeting in regard to the closure of Comeaux High.