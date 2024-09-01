LPD: Woman shot while sitting in parked car

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting on Griggs Avenue where a woman was shot while inside a parked vehicle.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Griggs Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2024. Responding officers located a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The victim was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of a residence located on Griggs Avenue, authorities say.

LPD Investigators were called out and the shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information anonymously via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.