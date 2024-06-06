LPD shares safety tips for rideshare users

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As rideshare services become the new normal, concerns over safety of apps like Lyft and Uber are also becoming more common. Several residents voiced their opinion on the safety of rideshares following a report of aggravated kidnapping of a Lyft driver.

The driver was unharmed, but the incident raises many questions about safety for riders and drivers.

“You don’t know who the person is. You don’t know their background story. I’ve seen a lot of people getting in them and the driver is not bringing them to their destination and as a female that’s too scary for me,” said Chelsea Strancener, a frequent rideshare user.

Lyft and Uber say 99% of their trips end with no safety-related issues.

Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department describes what you should do if you feel unsafe.

“Always confirm that it is the right person picking you up. Look at the make, model and the photograph that is provided in your app when you are scheduling a pickup, not to mention the license plate as well. And before getting inside of the vehicle, I would ask the driver who are you asking to pick up.”

She advises drivers who feel unsafe to cancel the ride and alert authorities as soon as possible.

Uber and Lyft conduct background checks for all drivers. They advise riders to use the in-app safety features, and share their locations with loved ones if they feel unsafe.