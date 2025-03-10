LPD Launching red light campaign on Tuesday

The Lafayette Police Department is launching a 30-day Red Light Awareness campaign starting on Tuesday.

The initiative will last from March 11 until April 11, 2025 and is aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents caused by red light violations across the city.

The LPD’s Traffic Unit will conduct targeted enforcement in high-violation areas throughout Lafayette. The campaign’s key objectives are:



Enforcement: Increasing traffic law enforcement to ensure adherence to traffic signals.

Accident Reduction: Decreasing collisions resulting from red light running.

Enhanced Road Safety: Creating a safer environment for all road users, including drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

There will be increased presence of the Traffic Unit in high-violation areas, and regular updates, statistics, and educational videos will be shared on the LPD's social media platforms throughout the campaign.

"The LPD urges all drivers to prioritize safety and come to a complete stop at red lights. By working together, we can make Lafayette’s roads safer for everyone," a release from the department states.