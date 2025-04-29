LPD announces results of continuing traffic enforcement

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit is announcing the continuation of focused enforcement efforts within the S. College Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway corridor, a known cut-through for motorists.

Enforcement will be conducted periodically throughout the day.

Last week, over a four-day period, LPD traffic officers issued a total of 45 citations in this area. The violations included:



Speeding: Citations issued to drivers exceeding the posted speed limits.

Citations issued to drivers failing to stop at designated stop signs.

The Lafayette Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens and motorists. This enforcement is a direct response to observed traffic violations that pose a risk to public safety in this heavily traveled area.

LPD will maintain an increased presence and continue to concentrate on this corridor until a significant reduction in the number of citations issued indicates improved driver compliance with traffic laws. Enforcement will occur periodically throughout the day.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution, adhere to posted speed limits, and obey all traffic control devices while traveling through this area.