Lovebug season lifts local detailing business: “It gets bad, it gets real bad."

LAFAYETTE PARISH — If you’ve driven anywhere in recently, chances are your vehicle is showing signs of a familiar seasonal nuisance: Lovebugs.

The insects, which emerge in large numbers during late spring, are once again swarming across southwest Louisiana, leaving behind stubborn residue on cars, trucks and windshields.

At A & M Detailing in Lafayette, owner Allen Thomas said the influx has been steady.

“I think I lost count,” Thomas said. “I get between three to four (cars) a day—sometimes more than that.”

Lovebugs are known for flying in pairs during mating season and are commonly found hovering near roadways, drawn by heat and vehicle exhaust.

When they collide with cars, their remains can stick to surfaces and become difficult to remove, especially in warm weather.

Thomas, who has worked in auto detailing for about a decade, said this time of year keeps his business busy.

“It gets bad, it gets real bad when they've been having it on for a couple of days—some been having it on for a week or two—but it gets bad," he said.

Using a combination of pressure washing, cleaning solutions and manual scrubbing, Thomas works to remove the buildup before it can damage a vehicle’s paint.

For some drivers, however, professional cleaning isn’t necessary.

“Just water and detergent—and a little elbow grease,” said one Lafayette resident, describing her approach to keeping her vehicles clean.

Experts recommend washing vehicles frequently during peak lovebug season to prevent residue from hardening and potentially affecting the finish.

For now, residents across the region are bracing for several weeks of bug-splattered commutes—and making sure soap and sponges are within easy reach.