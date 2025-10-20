Love Our Schools presents checks to Lafayette Parish principals

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette Parish school principals got a mid-year boost Monday as Love Our Schools handed out checks raised through its annual car giveaway fundraiser.

The money will go directly to local campuses to help teachers and students — giving principals the flexibility to decide how best to use the funds, whether that’s for classroom supplies, student programs, or teacher support.

Executive Director Millicent Nugent said the effort is all about helping schools meet real needs with community backing. “This is a chance for principals to make an immediate impact right where it’s needed most,” she said.

The event is part of Love Our Schools’ ongoing mission to strengthen public education through partnerships, volunteer efforts, and investments in Acadiana’s classrooms.

The organization also thanked Giles Nissan and community donors who helped make this year’s giveaway — and the latest round of school funding — possible.