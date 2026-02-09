Love and logistics: florists prepare for Valentine's Day rush

LAFAYETTE PARISH — While many shoppers wait until the last minute to plan for Valentine’s Day, local florists begin preparing months in advance.

By the end of the calendar year, shops like Flowers & More by Dean are already laying the groundwork for February 14 — one of the busiest and most demanding days of the year for the floral industry.

“I feel like it might be the biggest challenge,” said Tina Guidroz, head designer at Flowers & More by Dean. “We are a small shop, and the volume that Valentine's brings to us is amazing, but challenging in the sense of maintaining the people on staff to fulfill everything that we sell.

This year presents additional hurdles. Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday and lands during Carnival season, a combination that can complicate deliveries, staffing, and customer pickups.

“It falls on different days every year, which factors into what might happen with sales, deliveries, and pickups,” Guidroz said. “This year it’s on a Saturday, the weekend before Mardi Gras. It is a lot.”

Despite the challenges, Guidroz says the reward comes from being part of customers’ most meaningful moments—year after year.

“I think that is my favorite part about it, just being a part of everyone's lives over and over again,” she said. “The repeat customers that we get to witness, you know, the birth of their children, all the way to when their children are getting married. It's like we're starting to see 2nd and 3rd generations now because we've been open since '98, so that's always heartwarming."

As Valentine’s Day approaches, local florists hope shoppers will plan ahead and consider supporting small businesses that play a role in life’s biggest celebrations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.