Louisiana student success takes center stage at Meauxmentum Summit

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Teams from all 28 of Louisiana’s public colleges and universities gathered this week for the annual Meauxmentum Summit, a statewide convening focused on improving student success and increasing educational attainment across the state.

Hosted by the Louisiana Board of Regents, the summit brings together faculty, administrators, advisors, and students to collaborate on strategies designed to help more Louisianans earn college credentials and degrees.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Academic Affairs and Innovation Tristan Denley, the work happening through Meauxmentum is already showing measurable results.

“We know that’s the secret to helping people move from poverty to prosperity and really be the economic engine of the state,” Denley said. “When we began this work, the state attainment rate was in the mid-40s—about 45 or 46 percent. Since then, it’s risen to an all-time high of 52.5 percent.”

Throughout the summit, attendees participated in workshops, panels, and collaborative sessions aimed at refining curriculum, improving student support systems, and identifying new ways to reach students who may not otherwise see a path to higher education.

Organizers say the goal is not just higher enrollment, but long-term success, ensuring students complete their degrees and are prepared for careers that strengthen Louisiana’s workforce and economy.

As educators return to their campuses, leaders hope the ideas shared during the summit will translate into tangible improvements for students across the state.

