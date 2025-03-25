Louisiana State Superintendent in Lafayette; Parents and students invited to public meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley will speak this afternoon at a meeting in Lafayette focused on the future of schools in the state.

The event, hosted by Acadiana Patriots, is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Comeaux Recreation Center, located at 411 Bluebird Drive.

Parents, teachers, students, and other stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting to hear updates on ongoing developments within the local school system and Lousiana schools.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussions with Brumley regarding the direction of education in Louisiana.

The meeting will offer a chance for community members to voice concerns and learn about the state's plans for the future of education.